Tropical Storm No.4 Poised to Slam Central Vietnam
A tropical storm is expected to make landfall in central Vietnam on Thursday, potentially causing floods. This follows the recent devastation by Typhoon Yagi in the northern regions, which resulted in significant casualties and property damage. The storm will bring heavy rain and high winds to the area.
Central Vietnam braces for a tropical storm set to make landfall late on Thursday, bringing with it torrential rains that may trigger severe floods, according to the weather agency. This follows the impact of Typhoon Yagi in the north, which left over 290 dead and inflicted approximately $1.6 billion in damages.
Known locally as Storm No.4, the tropical storm is expected to hit the coast between Quang Tri and Quang Nam provinces, with wind gusts reaching up to 102 kph (63 mph). Due to this, Dong Hoi airport will close from 1500 to 2200 local time Thursday, according to the civil aviation authority.
The storm will bring heavy rainfall, ranging from 100 to 300 millimetres (4 to 12 inches), until Friday in central Vietnam, including the popular tourist city of Danang. Rains will also affect the Central Highlands, Vietnam's major coffee-growing area, the weather agency reported.
