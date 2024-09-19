Left Menu

Wolf Sighting in Mehsi Tehsil Sparks Fear Among Villagers

The sighting of a pack of wolves in Mehsi Tehsil has reignited fear among locals who were relieved after the capture of five man-eater wolves. The remaining wolf, believed to be lame, continues to elude capture despite ongoing efforts by forest officials using various techniques including 'wolf howling'.

  • Country:
  • India

The sighting of a pack of wolves in Mehsi Tehsil has reignited fear among local residents, who previously felt relief after the capture of five man-eater wolves responsible for eight deaths in the area.

While villagers assert that the pack includes the last remaining man-eater wolf, believed to be lame, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ajit Pratap Singh refutes these claims.

Since mid-July, a pack of six wolves has terrorized several villages in Bahraich, killing eight people, including seven children, and injuring more than 20. 'Operation Bhediya' has seen five wolves captured, with ongoing efforts to catch the sixth.

Four wolves were sighted on Wednesday near BJP MLC Padamsen Chaudhary's farmhouse in Magla village, just five kilometers from Sisayya Churamani village, which has suffered the most attacks.

Chaudhary recounts, ''Villagers saw four wolves in the mango orchard of my farmhouse at around 4 p.m., one of them lame.'' He added, ''Due to rain and rising river levels, wild animals often emerge from their dens.''

However, DFO Singh warns against attempts to capture the new pack, citing no evidence of the man-eater wolf's presence and the risk of new attacks.

Officials are using a 'wolf howling' technique, featuring pre-recorded female wolf cries, to lure the elusive man-eater into a trap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

