Poland Faces Rising Flood Waters in Wroclaw

Poland's third-largest city, Wroclaw, is bracing for a peak in flood waters, with early signs indicating that the city's defenses are holding. This comes after the region experienced the worst floods in at least two decades. The deluge has heavily impacted the Polish-Czech border since the weekend, but initial reports show no severe damage in Wroclaw.

"It's too early to declare victory over the flood in Wroclaw," Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated during a crisis team meeting. "We need to remain cautious and try to gauge the increase in river levels as accurately as possible."

Agnieszka Popow-Wozniak, an infertility clinic employee, mentioned, "There's no flooding in the city center at the moment. Recreational beaches are flooded, but overall, everything looks optimistic."

The army has deployed 16,000 soldiers to assist the region, alongside police and volunteers. Tusk is scheduled to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other leaders to discuss aid after the rains left a trail of destruction across Romania, Poland, and other central European nations. Fatalities have reached 24, with significant damage expected to cost billions.

Von der Leyen is visiting Wroclaw to discuss aid for the flood-affected region. Meanwhile, Hungary faces rising levels of the Danube River. Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects water levels in Budapest to peak on Saturday, stressing that the city will be adequately defended.

Tusk also cautioned against spreading false information, following reports of a fake soldier causing panic about the flood defenses. "This individual is using a car with false registration numbers, posing serious issues. No one plans to blow anything up. Report any suspicious activity to the police and army immediately," Tusk warned.

