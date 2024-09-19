Blaze Erupts in Andheri Bungalow, No Injuries Reported
A fire broke out at a two-storey bungalow in the Lokhandwala Complex area of Andheri on Thursday morning. Four fire engines were deployed, and the blaze was extinguished by 11.30 am. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:51 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out at a bungalow in Andheri area here on Thursday morning but no one was injured in the incident, an official said. The blaze started around 9 am in the two-storey bungalow located in Lokhandwala Complex and was doused around 11.30 am.
Four fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were pressed into service and cooling operations were now underway, said the fire brigade official. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sheriff's office says injuries reported and suspect in custody after shooting at Georgia high school, reports AP.
Draper and Muchova Triumph in U.S. Open Drama: Injuries, Illness, and Determination
Fire Erupts in DTC Bus; No Injuries Reported
Magadh Express Splits: No Injuries Reported
Derailed Coaches of Indore-Jabalpur Express: No Injuries Reported