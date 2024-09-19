Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Andheri Bungalow, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out at a two-storey bungalow in the Lokhandwala Complex area of Andheri on Thursday morning. Four fire engines were deployed, and the blaze was extinguished by 11.30 am. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:51 IST
Blaze Erupts in Andheri Bungalow, No Injuries Reported
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a bungalow in Andheri area here on Thursday morning but no one was injured in the incident, an official said. The blaze started around 9 am in the two-storey bungalow located in Lokhandwala Complex and was doused around 11.30 am.

Four fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were pressed into service and cooling operations were now underway, said the fire brigade official. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024