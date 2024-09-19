Left Menu

Devastating Floods Hit Emilia-Romagna for Second Year in a Row

A storm system named 'Boris' has caused severe flooding in Emilia-Romagna, Italy, for the second consecutive year. The floods have forced evacuations, closed schools, and halted rail services. The region experienced similar devastation last May, with significant rainfall causing rivers to overflow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 16:12 IST
Devastating floods have struck the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna for the second year running, forcing mass evacuations and school closures. The storm system, named 'Boris,' has moved across central Europe, leaving a trail of destruction and causing the worst flooding in two decades.

Flooding has been particularly severe following relentless 48-hour rainfall, with acting regional president Irene Priolo noting that about 1,000 people were evacuated overnight. The downpour led to significant disruption, including the suspension of rail services and the overflow of multiple rivers.

Fire departments have been carrying out rescue operations with helicopters, while local authorities in towns like Lugo ordered evacuations as the Senio river broke its banks. The extent of the damage remains extensive but concentrated compared to the broader flood events of the previous year.

