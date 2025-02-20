Left Menu

Rising Tension: Tankers Under Investigation in Italy and Greece

Authorities in Italy and Greece are probing incidents involving damaged tankers, Seajewel and Seacharm, operated by Thenamaris. The Seajewel suffered an explosion, leading Italian prosecutors to investigate terrorism. Greek authorities are looking into the Seacharm incident, but normal operations have resumed without environmental harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:47 IST
Rising Tension: Tankers Under Investigation in Italy and Greece
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities in Italy and Greece are conducting separate investigations into two tanker incidents reported by the Athens-based operator, Thenamaris. The Seajewel tanker experienced an explosion off northern Italy, prompting Italian prosecutors to launch a terrorism investigation. Thenamaris announced that the routine operations of Seajewel were suspended, although no environmental damages were reported.

Meanwhile, the Greek authorities are examining an incident that occurred in January concerning another Thenamaris-operated tanker, Seacharm. The shipping company confirmed that the Seacharm has resumed its regular operations without any recorded environmental impact.

These incidents highlight the growing concerns over maritime security as both Italian and Greek authorities intensify their investigative efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025