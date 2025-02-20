Rising Tension: Tankers Under Investigation in Italy and Greece
Authorities in Italy and Greece are conducting separate investigations into two tanker incidents reported by the Athens-based operator, Thenamaris. The Seajewel tanker experienced an explosion off northern Italy, prompting Italian prosecutors to launch a terrorism investigation. Thenamaris announced that the routine operations of Seajewel were suspended, although no environmental damages were reported.
Meanwhile, the Greek authorities are examining an incident that occurred in January concerning another Thenamaris-operated tanker, Seacharm. The shipping company confirmed that the Seacharm has resumed its regular operations without any recorded environmental impact.
These incidents highlight the growing concerns over maritime security as both Italian and Greek authorities intensify their investigative efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
