Delhi Records Lowest September Temperature in 14 Years

Intermittent rainfall over the last few days has caused a meaningful dip in the mercury levels in the national capital, Delhi, with the city recording a minimum temperature of 21.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday—the lowest for September in 14 years.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) data from the past 14 years indicate that Thursday's minimum temperature surpasses the previous record of 21.4 degrees Celsius set on September 13.

In contrast, the minimum temperature for the same period in 2022 was recorded at 22.3 degrees Celsius. As the monsoon prepares to retreat, Delhiites relish its final days. The city has received 1,029.9 mm of rainfall this season, 67 percent above normal, according to IMD data.

The weather department forecast cloudy skies and thundershowers for the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 31 degrees Celsius. The humidity level was reported at 98 percent at 8:30 am, while the Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 57 at 9 am, per the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is deemed 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(With inputs from agencies.)