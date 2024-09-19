Left Menu

Thane Development Council 2024: Transforming a City into a World Economic Centre

A preparatory meeting for the Thane Development Council 2024 focused on urban challenges was held. Key officials including Praveen Pardeshi, Ashok Shingare, Saurabh Rao, and Indurani Jakhar attended. The initiative seeks to make Thane a world economic centre by tackling housing, IT, Industry 4.0, environmental sustainability, and employment generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 19-09-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:58 IST
A preparatory meeting was held on Thursday to address pressing urban challenges for the Thane Development Council 2024, according to an official statement. The meeting saw the participation of key figures such as Praveen Pardeshi, former chief secretary and now CEO of the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), collector Ashok Shingare, Thane civic chief Saurabh Rao, and KDMC commissioner Indurani Jakhar.

The initiative aims to propel Thane into a 'world economic centre' by focusing on five crucial areas: housing for all, Information Technology, Industry 4.0, environmental sustainability, and employment generation.

The Thane Development Conference 2024, scheduled for September 21, will bring together officials and industry leaders to deliberate on these development issues, all in line with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's vision for holistic development. Praveen Pardeshi emphasized the importance of identifying and understanding underlying issues for effective goal-setting in the district's growth.

The Thane Development Council aims to implement significant transformations in the coming years, aimed at addressing urban development complexities for a more sustainable and liveable city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

