Judith Collins Launches Kitmap to Boost Access to Science and Tech Infrastructure

Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Judith Collins has launched Kitmap, an online platform designed to optimize access to New Zealand's world-class science and technology infrastructure. The platform aims to bridge the gap between public research facilities and the private sector, enabling greater collaboration and innovation.

"Kitmap will empower Kiwi innovators, businesses, and entrepreneurs by providing access to cutting-edge R&D infrastructure and expertise," Collins stated.

The platform currently hosts over 260 items, including high-tech equipment and specialized facilities from Crown Research Institutes (CRIs), the National eScience Infrastructure, and Callaghan Innovation. These resources range from clean rooms and certified testing labs to pilot manufacturing infrastructure.

"Scientists from across the country can now easily locate and access this infrastructure, fostering greater innovation and technological advancements," Collins added.

As Kitmap continues to develop, it will expand to include facilities from all CRIs, universities, and private organizations, positioning itself as a comprehensive resource for New Zealand's science and innovation community.

"This tool strengthens public-private partnerships, providing businesses with high-end technology while generating essential revenue for the public sector, ultimately contributing to economic growth," Collins emphasized.