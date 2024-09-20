Namami Gange Forges Global Alliances to Combat Plastic Waste in the Ganga Basin

Namami Gange has reinforced its partnership with several national and international organizations to address the pressing issue of plastic waste in the Ganga Basin, according to a senior official.

In a recent meeting, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) met representatives from the Netherlands Embassy, Ocean Cleanup, Bharat Clean Rivers Foundation, Central Pollution Control Board, IIT Delhi, National Institute of Urban Affairs, and State Mission for Clean Ganga. The meeting focused on addressing plastic pollution in the Ganga Basin, a critical factor in water quality degradation and a major threat to biodiversity.

The collaborative discussion underscored the shared commitment to finding robust solutions to this growing challenge. Dr. A K Vidyarthi from the CPCB emphasized the importance of collective action, with a special focus on the partnership with The Ocean Cleanup for removing plastics from rivers. Significant strides have also been made in monitoring and managing water pollution through real-time pollution abatement systems, such as the PRAYAG initiative. The Urban River Management Plan (URMP) has already shown success in cities like Kanpur and Ayodhya, with plans to expand to Prayagraj. The senior official highlighted that innovative technologies by organizations like The Ocean Cleanup are expected to be instrumental in efficiently managing this challenge. Namami Gange looks forward to continued cooperation with its partners to ensure the sustainability and cleanliness of the Ganga Basin.

(With inputs from agencies.)