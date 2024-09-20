Left Menu

Namami Gange Forges Global Alliances to Combat Plastic Waste in the Ganga Basin

Namami Gange has strengthened its partnerships with national and international organizations to tackle plastic pollution in the Ganga Basin. Key collaborations include those with the Netherlands Embassy, Ocean Cleanup, and various Indian institutions. Initiatives such as PRAYAG are crucial in these efforts, aiming to sustainably manage and clean the vital waterways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:24 IST
Namami Gange Forges Global Alliances to Combat Plastic Waste in the Ganga Basin
  • Country:
  • India

Namami Gange has reinforced its partnership with several national and international organizations to address the pressing issue of plastic waste in the Ganga Basin, according to a senior official.

In a recent meeting, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) met representatives from the Netherlands Embassy, Ocean Cleanup, Bharat Clean Rivers Foundation, Central Pollution Control Board, IIT Delhi, National Institute of Urban Affairs, and State Mission for Clean Ganga. The meeting focused on addressing plastic pollution in the Ganga Basin, a critical factor in water quality degradation and a major threat to biodiversity.

The collaborative discussion underscored the shared commitment to finding robust solutions to this growing challenge. Dr. A K Vidyarthi from the CPCB emphasized the importance of collective action, with a special focus on the partnership with The Ocean Cleanup for removing plastics from rivers. Significant strides have also been made in monitoring and managing water pollution through real-time pollution abatement systems, such as the PRAYAG initiative. The Urban River Management Plan (URMP) has already shown success in cities like Kanpur and Ayodhya, with plans to expand to Prayagraj. The senior official highlighted that innovative technologies by organizations like The Ocean Cleanup are expected to be instrumental in efficiently managing this challenge. Namami Gange looks forward to continued cooperation with its partners to ensure the sustainability and cleanliness of the Ganga Basin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024