Russians Set New Record for Longest ISS Stay

In a landmark achievement, two Russians have set a new record for the longest continuous stay aboard the International Space Station, according to Russia's space agency Roscosmos.

Astronauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub surpassed the previous record of 370 days, 21 hours, and 22 minutes, a mark established in September 2023 by Russians Sergei Prokopiev and Dmitry Petelin alongside American Francisco Rubio.

Kononenko, 59, who boasts the most cumulative time in space at 1,110 days over five missions, will return to Earth next week. Meanwhile, two American astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, had an extended stay on the ISS due to issues with their Boeing Starliner capsule. Initially planning to be in space for only eight days, they are now set to return in February.

