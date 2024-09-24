Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer
Phoenix, Arizona, endured a historic 113 days straight with temperatures surpassing 100 degrees Fahrenheit this year, resulting in hundreds of heat-related deaths and increased wildfire damage across the state, according to officials.
The National Weather Service confirmed that the city experienced its hottest summer to date, breaking the previous 2023 record by nearly two degrees. Meteorologist Matt Salerno noted the rarity of encountering two consecutive record-breaking summers.
Data shows that heat has killed 256 people so far this year in Phoenix's Maricopa County, with an additional 393 deaths suspected to be heat-related. Spokesperson Nailea Leon mentioned it's too early to compare 2024's totals with 2023, despite current numbers being lower. July saw the highest number of fatalities, attributed to global warming from fossil fuel pollution.
