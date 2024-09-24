Monsoon Withdrawal Begins Amid Excess Rains Across India
The southwest monsoon has begun its retreat from India, starting from western Rajasthan and Kutch. Despite bringing 5% excess rainfall nationwide, several areas experienced deficient rains. The India Meteorological Department predicts further withdrawal and ongoing widespread rains in various regions over the coming week.
- Country:
- India
The southwest monsoon has started its retreat from India, commencing from western Rajasthan and Kutch, after delivering 5% excess rainfall nationwide.
The process began on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting more widespread rains in several regions throughout the coming week.
While most parts of the country experienced normal to excess showers, five out of 36 meteorological subdivisions saw deficient rainfall, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, and Punjab.
This season, recorded rainfall between June 1 and September 23 stood at 880.8 mm, which is above the normal rate of 837.7 mm for this period.
The weather office has also predicted the formation of a low-pressure area over the west-central Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, potentially leading to further rains in eastern coastal states.
Folks residing in coastal Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, central, east, and northeast India should expect fairly widespread rains, with heavy to extremely heavy downpours over the next week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Monsoon
- India
- Rains
- Weather
- IMD
- Forecast
- Excess Rainfall
- Southwest Monsoon
- Withdrawal
- Climate
ALSO READ
IMD Issues Red Alert for Heavy Rainfall in Odisha, Depression Intensifies
Organised Gold Jewellery Retailers Forecast 22-25% Revenue Surge Amid Duty Cuts
IMD Predicts Rainfall in Himachal and Odisha; Red Alert Issued
Heavy Monsoon Rains Forecasted for Eastern Rajasthan
Southwest Monsoon Withdrawal Predicted by IMD