Chilly Forecast: Light Snowfall Expected in Himachal's Higher Regions

Weather forecasts predict light snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's higher reaches, including Lahaul, Spiti, Chamba, and Kullu districts. Kukumseri recorded the coldest night temperature, while Solan had the warmest day. A Western Disturbance will likely bring snowfall, while fog is expected in Bilaspur and Mandi during early mornings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Himachal Pradesh, the higher reaches of Lahaul, Spiti, Chamba, and Kullu districts are predicted to experience light snowfall over the weekend, according to weather officials on Friday.

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti reported the coldest night at minus 5.9°C, contrasting with Solan's warm daytime high of 24.5°C. A new Western Disturbance is set to bring snowfall to these areas, with weather remaining normal in other districts.

The state has seen zero rainfall this December, versus the average of 8.3 mm, though post-monsoon figures are 31% above normal. Dense fog is anticipated in Bilaspur and Mandi during morning hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

