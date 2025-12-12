Chilly Forecast: Light Snowfall Expected in Himachal's Higher Regions

In Himachal Pradesh, the higher reaches of Lahaul, Spiti, Chamba, and Kullu districts are predicted to experience light snowfall over the weekend, according to weather officials on Friday.

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti reported the coldest night at minus 5.9°C, contrasting with Solan's warm daytime high of 24.5°C. A new Western Disturbance is set to bring snowfall to these areas, with weather remaining normal in other districts.

The state has seen zero rainfall this December, versus the average of 8.3 mm, though post-monsoon figures are 31% above normal. Dense fog is anticipated in Bilaspur and Mandi during morning hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)