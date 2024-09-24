Relief in Udaipur: Army and Forest Department Capture Leopards After Deadly Attacks

In a significant relief for residents, the forest department of Udaipur district, with the assistance of the Indian Army, has successfully captured two leopards believed to be responsible for recent deadly attacks in Gogunda town. This operation comes in the wake of a series of tragic incidents that claimed the lives of three individuals last week.

The leopards were secured in separate cages on Monday night, bringing an end to a wave of panic that had gripped the community. The trapped leopards were transported to Sajjangarh Biological Park in Udaipur city by the forest department team.

According to Gogunda police station SHO Shaitan Singh Nathawat, one of the captured leopards, an older cat lacking teeth, is suspected to have been behind the fatal attacks on humans. The search operation, launched on Wednesday, involved strategic cage placements at six locations and the use of drones and camera traps for surveillance.

