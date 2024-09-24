Left Menu

Relief in Udaipur: Army and Forest Department Capture Leopards After Deadly Attacks

The forest department of Udaipur, assisted by the Army, captured two leopards responsible for recent fatal attacks in Gogunda town. The operation followed a series of lethal attacks that resulted in three deaths. The leopards were trapped and transported to a biological park as officials continue their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 24-09-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 13:33 IST
Relief in Udaipur: Army and Forest Department Capture Leopards After Deadly Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant relief for residents, the forest department of Udaipur district, with the assistance of the Indian Army, has successfully captured two leopards believed to be responsible for recent deadly attacks in Gogunda town. This operation comes in the wake of a series of tragic incidents that claimed the lives of three individuals last week.

The leopards were secured in separate cages on Monday night, bringing an end to a wave of panic that had gripped the community. The trapped leopards were transported to Sajjangarh Biological Park in Udaipur city by the forest department team.

According to Gogunda police station SHO Shaitan Singh Nathawat, one of the captured leopards, an older cat lacking teeth, is suspected to have been behind the fatal attacks on humans. The search operation, launched on Wednesday, involved strategic cage placements at six locations and the use of drones and camera traps for surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024