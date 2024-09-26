Left Menu

Mumbai's Monsoon Mayhem: Traffic Resumes After Heavy Rains Bring City to Standstill

Vehicular and rail traffic in Mumbai resumed following heavy rains that flooded the city, halted trains, and diverted flights. The Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert, prompting school closures and safety warnings. The city witnessed significant rainfall, causing disruption and a fatal drowning incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2024 07:58 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 07:58 IST
Vehicular and rail traffic in Mumbai resumed Thursday after heavy rains battered the city, inundating low-lying areas, halting local trains in their tracks, and forcing the diversion of at least 14 incoming flights.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its adjoining districts Thane, Palghar, and Raigad for Thursday morning.

The extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to announce a holiday for all schools and colleges on Thursday. Schools and colleges in Thane, Palghar, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad will also be closed on Thursday following heavy rains.

The Mumbai civic body and police have advised all people in the city and surrounding areas to stay indoors as much as possible.

"Mumbaikars, if not required, avoid stepping out of home," the BMC posted on X.

A 45-year-old woman drowned in a nullah overflowing due to heavy rains in suburban Andheri on Wednesday, police said.

After Wednesday's heavy rains, some roads virtually turned into rivers of fast-moving water as several areas received more than 100 mm of rain in five hours of evening. As local trains stopped between Kurla and Thane stations on the Central line, thousands of commuters were stranded as CSMT and other stations, while there were traffic jams in various places.

As per BMC data, the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 87.79 mm, 167.48 mm, and 95.57 mm rainfall between 5 pm and 10 pm.

Mumbai municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has asked all assistant commissioners to ensure that respective executive engineers stay put in ward control rooms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

