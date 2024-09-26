Heavy Rains Cause Drain Wall Collapse and Boulder Crash in Thane City
In Thane city, Maharashtra, heavy rains caused a drain wall to collapse near a housing society and a boulder to crash on a bypass. No injuries were reported. Civic officials responded to multiple complaints, and traffic was disrupted but later cleared. Rainfall stats showed significant downpour compared to the previous year.
Heavy rains in Maharashtra's Thane city led to significant disruptions on Wednesday night. A drain wall collapsed near a housing society in the Srinagar locality around 8 pm, and a boulder crashed near a toll junction on the Mumbra bypass an hour later, disrupting traffic.
Civic officials, including Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi, reported that despite the severity of the incidents, no injuries were recorded. The city received 82.02 mm of rainfall over 24 hours, causing nine incidents of waterlogging and three of tree fall.
The disaster management team swiftly cordoned off the dangerous areas and cleared debris to restore normalcy. The city has recorded 3,211.83 mm of rainfall this monsoon season, close to the figures from the previous year. Thane continues to brace for further monsoon challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
