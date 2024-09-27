Sanctuary Proposal Rejected: IWC Meeting Disappoints Conservationists

A proposal to establish a sanctuary for whales and other cetacean species in the southern Atlantic Ocean was rejected at a meeting of the International Whaling Commission (IWC) on Thursday, leading to disappointment among animal conservationists.

Held in Lima, Peru, the IWC's annual session saw 40 countries supporting the plan, which aimed to create a safe haven banning commercial whale hunting from West Africa to Argentina, Uruguay, and Brazil. Despite this, 14 countries opposed the idea, preventing the necessary 75% majority for approval.

Opponents included Norway, one of three nations still conducting commercial whaling, with Iceland abstaining and Japan having exited the IWC in 2019. Norway's delegation head, Petter Meier, criticized the proposal as unnecessary. Last year, Norway, Japan, and Iceland reported 825 whale catches globally. Supporters argue that a sanctuary could help preserve the 53 whale and cetacean species in the South Atlantic, many facing extinction risks. Despite losing, the IWC reaffirmed a global commercial whaling moratorium in place since 1986.

(With inputs from agencies.)