Tragedy in Sumatra: Unauthorized Gold Mine Landslide Claims Lives

A landslide hit an unauthorized gold mining site on Indonesia's Sumatra island, resulting in at least 15 fatalities. Villagers were searching for gold when the disaster occurred. Authorities report dozens missing, with ongoing rescue efforts for the 25 people still buried.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Padang | Updated: 27-09-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 14:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A landslide struck an unauthorized gold mining operation on Indonesia's Sumatra island, killing at least 15 people, officials said on Friday. Dozens of others were reported missing.

Villagers were digging Thursday for grains of gold in the remote Solok district of West Sumatra province when mud plunged down the surrounding hills and buried them, said Irwan Effendoi, head of the local disaster mitigation agency office.

He said at least 25 people were still buried, and that three people were pulled out alive with injuries by rescuers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

