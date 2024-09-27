Tragedy in Sumatra: Unauthorized Gold Mine Landslide Claims Lives
A landslide hit an unauthorized gold mining site on Indonesia's Sumatra island, resulting in at least 15 fatalities. Villagers were searching for gold when the disaster occurred. Authorities report dozens missing, with ongoing rescue efforts for the 25 people still buried.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Padang | Updated: 27-09-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 14:25 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
A landslide struck an unauthorized gold mining operation on Indonesia's Sumatra island, killing at least 15 people, officials said on Friday. Dozens of others were reported missing.
Villagers were digging Thursday for grains of gold in the remote Solok district of West Sumatra province when mud plunged down the surrounding hills and buried them, said Irwan Effendoi, head of the local disaster mitigation agency office.
He said at least 25 people were still buried, and that three people were pulled out alive with injuries by rescuers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thailand Deploys Military for Flood Rescue Operations
Rescue Operation Saves 26 Child Labourers in East Delhi
Building Resilience: How South Asia Is Uniting to Tackle Disaster Risk
Modi Govt's 100-Day Milestones: Justice Reforms, Disaster Management, and Honoring Democracy
Meerut Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 10, Rescue Operations Continue