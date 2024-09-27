Helene Downgraded to Tropical Storm Over Georgia
Tropical Storm Helene has weakened as it moves inland over Georgia. Currently situated 100 miles southeast of Atlanta, the storm carries sustained winds of 70 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
Helene has weakened into a tropical storm as it moves farther inland over Georgia, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory on Friday.
The storm was about 100 miles (165km) southeast of Atlanta, Georgia, packing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110kph), the Miami-based forecaster said.
