Isaac Turns Hurricane: Potentially Threatens Bermuda
Isaac has intensified into a hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean, potentially causing dangerous waves in Bermuda. The storm, located 980 miles east-northeast of Bermuda and 1,175 miles west of the Azores with 75 mph winds, poses life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. It is expected to strengthen before weakening by the weekend.
Isaac strengthened Friday into a hurricane in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean and could cause dangerous waves in parts of Bermuda, forecasters said.
The storm was about 980 miles (1,577 kilometres) east-northeast of Bermuda and about 1,175 miles (1,890 km) west of the Azores, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (121 kph). It was heading east at 12 mph (19 kph).
There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect, but the waves could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions in Bermuda, the Miami-based US National Hurricane Centre said.
Potentially dangerous waves also could spread to the Azores, the centre said. Isaac is expected to strengthen before gradually weakening by the end of the weekend.
The storm has been churning in the ocean as Hurricane Helene made landfall in northwestern Florida as a Category 4 storm before weakening early Friday, leaving behind flooding, damage and power outages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
