GHMC Cracks Down on Unauthorized Wall Posters to Boost City Aesthetics

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced an immediate ban on unauthorized wall posters and writings in an effort to enhance the city's aesthetic appeal and maintain cleanliness.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata stressed the need for strict measures to prevent the unauthorized pasting of posters and ensure the cleanliness of compound walls in both public and private establishments.

A circular has been issued to Zonal Commissioners and other officials, directing Deputy Commissioners to convene meetings with local printers to ensure no printing is undertaken without valid permission from the GHMC. Stringent notices will be issued against unauthorized printing.

Additionally, the Deputy Commissioners are tasked with coordinating with cinema theatre owners to prevent movie posters from being affixed on walls.

Kata has directed all Deputy Commissioners to take necessary action, impose penalties, and ensure strict enforcement of these regulations regarding wall posters, paintings, and writings.

