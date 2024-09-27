Tropical Storm John Devastates Southern Mexico with Floods and Mudslides

Tropical Storm John has wreaked havoc in southern Mexico, resulting in eight fatalities as heavy rains led to flooding and mudslides in Acapulco, a popular Pacific coast resort city.

The storm, which was categorized as a Category 3 hurricane earlier in the week, has forced authorities to deploy boats to rescue people from inundated neighborhoods.

Officials confirmed the destruction, noting one boy was swept away by floodwaters while five others perished in Guerrero state and three in Oaxaca due to storm-related incidents.

