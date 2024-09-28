Left Menu

Odd News Highlights: 3D-Printed Hotel Rises in Texas and Katy Perry Falls for Chubby Penguin

A 3D-printed hotel is being built in Marfa, Texas, with 43 new units and 18 homes, while Katy Perry has shown affection for Pesto, a large penguin chick in an Australian aquarium, attracting significant attention on the internet.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the desolate landscape of Marfa, Texas, construction is underway for the world's first 3D-printed hotel. El Cosmico, a local landmark hotel and campground, is expanding with 43 new hotel units and 18 residential homes, all created using a crane-sized 3D printer. The expansive project covers 60 acres and represents a pioneering leap in 3D-printing technology.

Across the globe, in Australia, a chubby king penguin chick named Pesto is making waves. Tucked away in an Australian aquarium, Pesto has not only drawn hundreds of curious visitors but has also captured the adoration of American pop star Katy Perry. In Melbourne for the Australian Football League Grand Final, Perry expressed her wish to meet and 'kiss Pesto' during an interview with Channel Seven.

These odd news briefs, juxtaposing groundbreaking technology and celebrity affection, have piqued global interest, highlighting unique aspects of art, culture, and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

