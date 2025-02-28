Left Menu

Katy Perry Joins Historic All-Female Space Crew with Blue Origin

Pop star Katy Perry will join journalists Gayle King and Lauren Sanchez in a historic all-female space mission on Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket. Additionally, a NASA satellite aims to find water on the moon, while scientists study the glass-like transformation of a man's brain from an ancient Vesuvius eruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 02:32 IST
Katy Perry Joins Historic All-Female Space Crew with Blue Origin
Katy Perry

Katy Perry will soon be part of a groundbreaking all-female crew blasting off into space aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket. Accompanied by journalists Gayle King and Lauren Sanchez, the mission will be the first of its kind in over six decades, taking the team beyond the Kármán line.

Scientists in Italy have discovered a rare occurrence where a man's brain was turned into glass following the 79 AD eruption of Mount Vesuvius. This is the only known instance of this phenomenon, providing unique insight into the historical eruption's impact.

In other news, NASA has launched a new satellite to locate water on the moon, using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. This mission marks another step towards lunar exploration, with Intuitive Machines embarking on their second moon-landing mission with the Athena lander.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025