Katy Perry Joins Historic All-Female Space Crew with Blue Origin

Katy Perry will soon be part of a groundbreaking all-female crew blasting off into space aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket. Accompanied by journalists Gayle King and Lauren Sanchez, the mission will be the first of its kind in over six decades, taking the team beyond the Kármán line.

Scientists in Italy have discovered a rare occurrence where a man's brain was turned into glass following the 79 AD eruption of Mount Vesuvius. This is the only known instance of this phenomenon, providing unique insight into the historical eruption's impact.

In other news, NASA has launched a new satellite to locate water on the moon, using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. This mission marks another step towards lunar exploration, with Intuitive Machines embarking on their second moon-landing mission with the Athena lander.

(With inputs from agencies.)