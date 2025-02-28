Skyward Stars: Katy Perry, Gayle King, and Lauren Sanchez Join Historic All-Female Spaceflight

Katy Perry, Gayle King, and Lauren Sanchez are preparing for a monumental voyage into space aboard a Blue Origin rocket. This mission will be the first all-female flight crew in over six decades, traversing to the Kármán line, the acknowledged edge of space.

The six-member crew will briefly experience microgravity before descending with parachute assistance in the West Texas desert. Esteemed researchers and scientists complete the crew, highlighting a significant moment in space exploration history.

Blue Origin has not revealed a mission date yet. Such high-profile undertakings attract private fundings crucial for long-term cost reduction, while they also bolster scientific and commercial missions to space. This stance aligns with Blue Origin's competition against SpaceX in satellite launches.

(With inputs from agencies.)