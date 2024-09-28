Left Menu

Hurricane Helene Rips Through Southeast US: Death Toll Rises Amidst Catastrophic Damage

The southeastern United States is grappling with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, one of the most powerful storms to hit the country. With at least 47 deaths reported and more anticipated, the storm has caused significant power outages, catastrophic flooding, and extensive damage across multiple states.

Authorities across the southeastern United States are wrestling with the massive cleanup effort following Hurricane Helene, one of the most potent storms to strike the region. By early Saturday, the death toll had reached 47, and officials fear that number may rise as more bodies are discovered.

Downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone late Friday, Helene continues to unleash heavy rains, leading to life-threatening floods and potential dam failures that risk inundating entire towns. In Pinellas County, Florida, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri described the devastation as reminiscent of a war zone, with unparalleled destruction.

As many as 3.25 million customers are currently without power across five states, and authorities warn it may take several days to fully restore services. South Carolina and Georgia are experiencing the worst outages. In addition, severe flooding in western North Carolina and widespread damages in Tennessee and Georgia have amplified the crisis.

