Elusive Tigress Captured After Deadly Rampage in Maharashtra

An elusive tigress that claimed 11 lives over the past three years was finally captured in the Chichpalli forest range of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Saturday, according to a Forest official.

Known as T-83, the tigress roamed the buffer and protected areas under Mul tehsil and was tranquilized by a sharp shooter in compartment no. 717 of the Janala area in the morning.

A team of veterinarians and forest officials participated in the operation, which provided significant relief to locals who had long lived in fear of the predator.

(With inputs from agencies.)