Tragic Landslide Claims Lives of Six Nepali Soccer Players
Six players from the Nepali soccer association's academy in Makwanpur district perished in a landslide during heavy rains. The incident took place in Indrasarowar as the players were moving to safety. Rescue teams later found their bodies, and highway blockages were reported due to debris.
Six players from the Nepali soccer association's (ANFA) academy in Makwanpur district died after they were caught up in a landslide during heavy rains that killed dozens of people in the region, the ANFA said on Saturday.
The incident occurred in Indrasarowar, not far from the capital Kathmandu, while the players were moving to a safer location, ANFA said in a statement. Search efforts were launched after the six went missing, while other players were moved to a secure area. Rescue personnel later found the bodies of all six missing players.
"We express our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," ANFA added. Debris from the landslides blocked highways in several places, police said, with rains likely to continue until Sunday morning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
