Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh on High Alert Amid Heavy Rainfall and Rising River Levels

Heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh has caused a significant rise in river water levels, threatening flooding. Districts like Siddharth Nagar, Budaun, and Ballia are on high alert. The relief department and district authorities are monitoring the situation closely as several areas have recorded excessive rainfall, with fatal incidents reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-09-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 23:20 IST
Uttar Pradesh on High Alert Amid Heavy Rainfall and Rising River Levels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rainfall across Uttar Pradesh has led to a significant rise in the water levels of rivers on Saturday, posing a threat of flooding in some areas as district authorities and the relief department are on high alert.

According to information from the Relief Department, rivers are flowing above or near the danger level mark in districts including Siddharth Nagar, Budaun, Ballia, Lakhimpur Kheri, Barabanki, Gonda, and Kushinagar.

These districts are either in the Terai belt of the state or in the catchment area of the lower Himalayan region, making them prone to flood-related incidents due to rains in Nepal and Uttarakhand, officials said.

Local administrations and the relief department are on alert in view of the rising water levels.

Gonda District Magistrate Neha Sharma said, 'We are on alert following the heavy rains in the last two days. Personnel at our flood outposts and shelters are actively monitoring the situation.' The IMD reported 27.6 mm of rainfall in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, with 55 of 75 districts recording excess rainfall. Several districts, including Gonda, Gorakhpur, and Balrampur, recorded over 150 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

Seven people—three in Fatehpur, two in Ghazipur, and one each in Chitrakoot and Ayodhya—died in rain-related incidents during this period, according to officials from the relief department.

The Office of the Relief Commissioner advised administrations in rain-excess districts to monitor the flood situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024