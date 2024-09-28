Uttar Pradesh on High Alert Amid Heavy Rainfall and Rising River Levels

Heavy rainfall across Uttar Pradesh has led to a significant rise in the water levels of rivers on Saturday, posing a threat of flooding in some areas as district authorities and the relief department are on high alert.

According to information from the Relief Department, rivers are flowing above or near the danger level mark in districts including Siddharth Nagar, Budaun, Ballia, Lakhimpur Kheri, Barabanki, Gonda, and Kushinagar.

These districts are either in the Terai belt of the state or in the catchment area of the lower Himalayan region, making them prone to flood-related incidents due to rains in Nepal and Uttarakhand, officials said.

Local administrations and the relief department are on alert in view of the rising water levels.

Gonda District Magistrate Neha Sharma said, 'We are on alert following the heavy rains in the last two days. Personnel at our flood outposts and shelters are actively monitoring the situation.' The IMD reported 27.6 mm of rainfall in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, with 55 of 75 districts recording excess rainfall. Several districts, including Gonda, Gorakhpur, and Balrampur, recorded over 150 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

Seven people—three in Fatehpur, two in Ghazipur, and one each in Chitrakoot and Ayodhya—died in rain-related incidents during this period, according to officials from the relief department.

The Office of the Relief Commissioner advised administrations in rain-excess districts to monitor the flood situation closely.

