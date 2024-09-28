SpaceX Launches Rescue Mission for Stranded International Space Station Astronauts

SpaceX initiated a high-stakes rescue mission on Saturday, launching a smaller crew to the International Space Station (ISS) to retrieve two astronauts stranded there. The rescue will not be complete until next year.

The rescue capsule took off to fetch test pilots left behind when their Boeing spacecraft, compromised by safety concerns, had returned to Earth empty earlier this month. This switch in transport roles assigned NASA's Nick Hague and Russia's Alexander Gorbunov to bring back Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams.

Although NASA typically rotates station crews every six months, this newly launched mission, with seats reserved for Wilmore and Williams, will return late February. NASA officials explained that returning them sooner via SpaceX would disrupt other scheduled missions. By the time they return, Wilmore and Williams will have spent over eight months in space, substantially longer than their initial one-week plan for Boeing's first astronaut flight in June. Boeing's Starliner was deemed too risky due to thruster troubles and helium leaks, prompting NASA to cut two astronauts from this SpaceX launch to make room for Wilmore and Williams' return.

(With inputs from agencies.)