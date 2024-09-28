Left Menu

SpaceX Launches Rescue Mission for Stranded International Space Station Astronauts

SpaceX launched a mission to rescue two astronauts stranded at the International Space Station, sending a smaller crew to bring them back next year. This comes after their original Boeing spacecraft returned to Earth empty due to safety issues. The mission highlights the ongoing challenges in human spaceflight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capecanaveral | Updated: 28-09-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 23:51 IST
SpaceX Launches Rescue Mission for Stranded International Space Station Astronauts
SpaceX mission Image Credit:

SpaceX initiated a high-stakes rescue mission on Saturday, launching a smaller crew to the International Space Station (ISS) to retrieve two astronauts stranded there. The rescue will not be complete until next year.

The rescue capsule took off to fetch test pilots left behind when their Boeing spacecraft, compromised by safety concerns, had returned to Earth empty earlier this month. This switch in transport roles assigned NASA's Nick Hague and Russia's Alexander Gorbunov to bring back Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams.

Although NASA typically rotates station crews every six months, this newly launched mission, with seats reserved for Wilmore and Williams, will return late February. NASA officials explained that returning them sooner via SpaceX would disrupt other scheduled missions. By the time they return, Wilmore and Williams will have spent over eight months in space, substantially longer than their initial one-week plan for Boeing's first astronaut flight in June. Boeing's Starliner was deemed too risky due to thruster troubles and helium leaks, prompting NASA to cut two astronauts from this SpaceX launch to make room for Wilmore and Williams' return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024