Nepal's Flood Crisis: Over 4,000 Rescued Amid Devastation

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli announced that more than 4,000 people were rescued following recent floods and landslides. While acknowledging delays in rescue operations, the government urged support for ongoing relief efforts. The disaster led to significant loss of life and property, with widespread displacement and infrastructural damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 01-10-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 01-10-2024 23:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli reported that over 4,000 individuals had been saved from catastrophic floods and landslides that claimed 241 lives across the nation. Admitting operational delays, Oli urged collective support for continued relief and rehabilitation.

Over 17 billion rupees in damage was confirmed, with 29 people still missing and 126 injured. The Kathmandu Post indicated nearly 900 rescues by helicopters, including foreign trekkers, and ongoing operations by Nepal Army choppers.

Heavy rainfall from Thursday to Saturday caused widespread havoc, especially in the Kathmandu Valley. Security forces, police, and various agencies have been mobilized for search and rescue efforts, with scientists attributing intensified flood impacts to climate change and poor urban planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

