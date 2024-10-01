Nepal's Flood Crisis: Over 4,000 Rescued Amid Devastation

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli reported that over 4,000 individuals had been saved from catastrophic floods and landslides that claimed 241 lives across the nation. Admitting operational delays, Oli urged collective support for continued relief and rehabilitation.

Over 17 billion rupees in damage was confirmed, with 29 people still missing and 126 injured. The Kathmandu Post indicated nearly 900 rescues by helicopters, including foreign trekkers, and ongoing operations by Nepal Army choppers.

Heavy rainfall from Thursday to Saturday caused widespread havoc, especially in the Kathmandu Valley. Security forces, police, and various agencies have been mobilized for search and rescue efforts, with scientists attributing intensified flood impacts to climate change and poor urban planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)