Left Menu

Hilario Ascasubi's Feathered Fiasco: Parrots Cause Chaos

The town of Hilario Ascasubi in Argentina is facing a parrot invasion due to deforestation. Biologists report that these birds are damaging electric cables and creating disturbances with their screeching and droppings, leading to significant inconvenience for residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 10:26 IST
Hilario Ascasubi's Feathered Fiasco: Parrots Cause Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The small town of Hilario Ascasubi, located near Argentina's eastern Atlantic coast, is grappling with an unusual challenge—a parrot invasion.

Environmental experts attribute this influx of vibrant green, yellow, and red birds to deforestation in the nearby hills, which has forced the parrots to seek refuge in the town.

The birds are not only causing power outages by biting through electric cables but are also driving residents to distraction with their persistent screeching and unsanitary deposits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024