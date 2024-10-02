Hilario Ascasubi's Feathered Fiasco: Parrots Cause Chaos
The town of Hilario Ascasubi in Argentina is facing a parrot invasion due to deforestation. Biologists report that these birds are damaging electric cables and creating disturbances with their screeching and droppings, leading to significant inconvenience for residents.
The small town of Hilario Ascasubi, located near Argentina's eastern Atlantic coast, is grappling with an unusual challenge—a parrot invasion.
Environmental experts attribute this influx of vibrant green, yellow, and red birds to deforestation in the nearby hills, which has forced the parrots to seek refuge in the town.
The birds are not only causing power outages by biting through electric cables but are also driving residents to distraction with their persistent screeching and unsanitary deposits.
