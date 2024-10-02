Ancient Peru Throne Room Points to Female Ruler, Scientists Explain Everest's Growth, FAA Grounds SpaceX's Falcon 9
A stone throne and wall paintings discovered in Peru may indicate a female ruler in the ancient Moche culture. Scientists reveal Everest's unexpected growth tied to river systems. FAA grounds SpaceX's Falcon 9 after a malfunction. Webb telescope uncovers new details about Pluto's moon Charon. CERN ends cooperation with Russian scientists.
Archaeologists in Peru have uncovered evidence that suggests a woman may have ruled during the ancient Moche culture over 1,300 years ago. Findings include a stone throne and elaborate wall paintings depicting unique scenes. Jessica Ortiz, research director at Panamarca site, indicated the site may have been used by a female ruler.
Mount Everest, Earth's tallest mountain at 8.85 km, continues to grow due to the uplift from its formation 50 million years ago. However, scientists believe its unexpected growth is linked to the merger of two nearby river systems.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has grounded SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket after a malfunction occurred in its second stage. This comes after SpaceX successfully launched NASA astronauts to the ISS, but failed in its routine 'deorbit burn' procedure.
Using the James Webb Space Telescope, scientists have discovered surprising new details about Pluto's moon, Charon. These include the presence of carbon dioxide and hydrogen peroxide on its surface, adding to previously detected water ice and organic materials.
CERN announced it will end its cooperation with Russian scientists, attributing the decision to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This affects up to 500 Russian-affiliated scientists and ends the agreement on November 30, 2024.
