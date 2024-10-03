Water Crisis Strikes Post-Hurricane Helene North Carolina

Tens of thousands of North Carolina residents remain without running water, six days after Hurricane Helene struck Florida and devastated the U.S. Southeast, killing over 160 people. The state's western part faces catastrophic flooding, with infrastructure severely damaged.

One-fifth of the western half's 1 million residents either have no water or low system pressure. Approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses are without power. Asheville's water supply, serving over 150,000 residents, is heavily impaired. Residents have been advised to boil water or expect dry taps for weeks.

Aid distribution hubs have been established. Volunteers provide drinking water and ready-to-eat meals. Professor David Shoham has been without water and power since the storm hit. Local businesses and residents, like Jordan Lance from Buxton Chicken Palace, struggle to manage without running water.

Water distribution sites have been set up, with state and federal assistance. Helene's flooding crippled Asheville's main water treatment plants. The National Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are assisting in recovery efforts. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have surveyed the damages. Schools and businesses are severely impacted, awaiting water restoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)