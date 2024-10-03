Left Menu

Taiwan Braces for Unusual Typhoon Krathon Strike on West Coast

Taiwan preps for Typhoon Krathon as it weakens. Two deaths reported amid heavy rains. The storm is set to hit Kaohsiung as a weaker storm, causing flights and markets to close. Krathon is rare, targeting the west coast, reminiscent of the devastating 1977 Typhoon Thelma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 06:08 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 06:08 IST
Taiwan is on high alert as Typhoon Krathon approaches, causing national shutdowns on its path. The storm, though weakening, has already claimed two lives and triggered flight cancellations, and market closures for a second consecutive day.

Expected to land midday at Kaohsiung, Krathon has thrown the southwestern port city into vigilant storm preparations. Residents were promptly alerted to seek shelter as wind gusts exceeding 160 kph loomed.

Authorities are concerned, recalling the fatal impact of 1977's Typhoon Thelma. Krathon marks a rare occurrence, aiming for the less frequently targeted west coast, a stark deviation from typical eastern Pacific impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

