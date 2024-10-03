Left Menu

Typhoon Krathon: Taiwan Battles a 'Weird' Storm

Typhoon Krathon struck Taiwan's southwest, killing two and causing severe disruptions. The storm forced hundreds of flights to be grounded and financial markets to close. Residents faced gusts over 220 kph, and despite precautions, safety concerns rose. Krathon is projected to weaken into a tropical depression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 10:24 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 10:24 IST
Typhoon Krathon, initially described as weakened and 'weird,' made its landfall in southwestern Taiwan on Thursday, creating havoc with two reported casualties and widespread disruptions across the island. Financial markets shuttered for a second consecutive day, while the typhoon forced the grounding of hundreds of flights.

The storm, marked by gusting winds exceeding 220 kph, primarily hit the major port city of Kaohsiung. Authorities issued urgent warnings to residents to remain indoors, as Mayor Chen Chi-mai urged people to avoid dangerous excursions amidst the persistent storm surges.

Despite the chaos, some adventurous individuals, like Taipei student Liao Shian-rong, sought out the storm for a firsthand experience. Meanwhile, fatalities were reported from the sparsely populated east coast due to landslides and fallen debris. Krathon is set to weaken into a tropical depression as it progresses northward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

