Hurricane Helene's Devastation in the Southeast
Hurricane Helene has resulted in a tragic death toll of 200 in the southeastern United States. With Georgia and North Carolina reporting more fatalities, search and rescue operations are ongoing. The storm, which landed in Florida and ravaged the Southeast, is the deadliest since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
The death toll from Hurricane Helene has tragically risen to 200, with new fatalities reported in Georgia and North Carolina. The hurricane, which struck the mainland last week, left a devastating impact in its path.
Georgia officials added eight new fatalities to their count, while North Carolina confirmed three additional deaths. This brings the total of lives lost to 200, highlighting the storm's deadly force.
Rescue teams are diligently working in the challenging conditions of western North Carolina, where the storm hit hardest, as they continue search and recovery efforts. Helene's onslaught is the deadliest hurricane to affect the U.S. mainland since Katrina in 2005.
(With inputs from agencies.)