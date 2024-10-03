Hurricane Helene's Devastation in the Southeast

The death toll from Hurricane Helene has tragically risen to 200, with new fatalities reported in Georgia and North Carolina. The hurricane, which struck the mainland last week, left a devastating impact in its path.

Georgia officials added eight new fatalities to their count, while North Carolina confirmed three additional deaths. This brings the total of lives lost to 200, highlighting the storm's deadly force.

Rescue teams are diligently working in the challenging conditions of western North Carolina, where the storm hit hardest, as they continue search and recovery efforts. Helene's onslaught is the deadliest hurricane to affect the U.S. mainland since Katrina in 2005.

(With inputs from agencies.)