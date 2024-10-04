Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Mistakes, Waves, and Parrot Invasions

A BBC interview with Boris Johnson was canceled due to an accidental message error by presenter Laura Kuenssberg. Meanwhile, Venice faces legal action over speedboat waves, and an Argentine town battles a parrot infestation damaging its infrastructure.

Updated: 04-10-2024 02:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An anticipated BBC interview with Boris Johnson faced cancellation after presenter Laura Kuenssberg mistakenly sent him her question notes. The error, described as an 'embarrassing mistake,' forced the BBC to pull the prime-time slot.

Over in Venice, the renowned Harry's Bar owner has taken legal action against the city, citing concerns over speeding boats causing destructive high waves. The historic city struggles with frequent flooding and infrastructural erosion attributed to 'moto ondoso', forcing authorities to enforce strict maritime speed limits.

In Argentina, the town of Hilario Ascasubi is wrestling with a parrot invasion. Biologists link the unusual swarm of green-yellow-red birds to deforestation in nearby areas. These parrots are causing power outages by damaging cables and disrupting residents with noise and droppings.

