West Bengal's Rural Roads in Crisis: A Flood-Induced Call to Action

The West Bengal Panchayat Department has instructed district magistrates to report on flood-induced damage to rural roads. A detailed analysis on damaged infrastructure is required urgently. The central government has allocated Rs 468 crore for recovery, as multiple districts faced severe flooding impacts.

The West Bengal Panchayat Department has issued an urgent directive to all district magistrates, demanding an immediate assessment of flood-related damage to rural infrastructure, particularly roads.

P. Ulganathan, secretary of the Department, emphasized the need for comprehensive reports detailing the extent and nature of road damage caused by May's heavy rains and floods.

The reports should include estimates for repair costs. In a bid to facilitate swift recovery and rebuilding, the central government has sanctioned a relief fund worth Rs 468 crore.

