Left Menu

G20 Must Lead the Fight Against Climate Change, Urges Dr. Dion George

Focus on Climate Finance, Oceans, and Waste Management as South Africa Prepares to Assume G20 Presidency

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 04-10-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 22:48 IST
G20 Must Lead the Fight Against Climate Change, Urges Dr. Dion George
The G20, comprising 19 countries, along with the African Union and European Union, plays a critical role as a platform for addressing global challenges.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Dr. Dion George, has called for the G20 to take decisive leadership in tackling the global climate crisis, emphasizing the significant threats posed to human health, biodiversity, and environmental stability. Speaking at the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministers' Meeting in Brazil, George urged member nations to collaborate on effective solutions for climate mitigation, adaptation, and finance.

“The existential crisis of climate change is posing significant threats not only to human health and wellbeing but is also exacerbating biodiversity loss, land degradation, and other environmental complexities,” George said.

The Role of the G20 in Climate Action

The G20, comprising 19 countries, along with the African Union and European Union, plays a critical role as a platform for addressing global challenges. Collectively, its members represent 80% of global GDP, 75% of global exports, and 60% of the global population. The Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) within the G20 aims to foster cooperation on pressing environmental issues, with an emphasis on adaptation to extreme weather events, ecosystem services, oceans, waste management, and the circular economy.

Key to this discussion is the scaling of climate finance, ensuring resources reach the most vulnerable communities, particularly in developing countries like South Africa. “As a primary outcome, South Africa would like to explore ways that the G20 can leverage opportunities to increase the scale and flows of climate finance, critical for both mitigation and adaptation efforts,” George stated. He emphasized the need for continued collaboration with the finance sector to develop an effective, outcomes-based financial model.

South Africa's G20 Presidency: Priorities and Focus Areas

South Africa is set to assume the G20 presidency from Brazil on December 1, 2024, and will lead the group until November 2025. Under its presidency, South Africa plans to focus on key environmental pillars including biodiversity conservation, desertification, oceans and coasts, climate change, air quality, and waste management.

Recognizing the economic and environmental significance of oceans, South Africa aims to promote marine spatial planning to enhance sustainable ocean use while addressing illegal fishing. George noted that plastic pollution, which threatens marine ecosystems, will remain a priority for collaborative action under South Africa's leadership.

Circular Economy and Waste to Energy Initiatives

Another crucial focus area for South Africa’s G20 presidency is the transition towards a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy through better waste management practices. George highlighted the importance of advancing waste-to-energy technologies that convert non-recyclable waste into heat, fuel, and electricity. “We aim to foster enhanced collaboration on waste management policies and legislative instruments, including on waste to energy initiatives,” he said, pointing to this as a key aspect of a sustainable and circular economy.

As South Africa prepares to take the reins of the G20, its leadership on environmental issues, climate finance, and the circular economy will be essential in addressing the complex challenges of the climate crisis and fostering global collaboration on sustainable development.  

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024