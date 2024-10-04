Left Menu

Patience and Perseverance: Navigating the Path to Space

Group Captain Angad Pratap, one of the astronauts for ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission, emphasizes patience as a crucial trait for aspiring astronauts. He discussed the role of astronauts as pioneers opening doors for scientists and academicians, while highlighting ISRO's interest in aerospace research and technical contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 22:53 IST
Patience and Perseverance: Navigating the Path to Space
Gaganyaan Mission
  • Country:
  • India

Group Captain Angad Pratap, an astronaut for the Gaganyaan Mission, emphasized that patience is crucial for anyone aspiring to venture into space. He noted that such missions take decades to 'lift off and stabilize,' requiring enduring dedication from participants.

In a groundbreaking online address, Pratap compared astronauts to opening batsmen in cricket, paving the way for scientists and academicians to join space explorations in the future. He stated that ISRO is particularly interested in individuals involved in experimental domains and aerospace research.

Pratap made it clear that while competence in technical fields can offer preferential opportunities with ISRO, his insights were based on personal experience rather than policy-making authority. The astronaut-designate also emphasized the commitment to science over fame, underscoring that being an astronaut is about achieving scientific milestones rather than personal glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024