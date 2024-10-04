Patience and Perseverance: Navigating the Path to Space

Group Captain Angad Pratap, an astronaut for the Gaganyaan Mission, emphasized that patience is crucial for anyone aspiring to venture into space. He noted that such missions take decades to 'lift off and stabilize,' requiring enduring dedication from participants.

In a groundbreaking online address, Pratap compared astronauts to opening batsmen in cricket, paving the way for scientists and academicians to join space explorations in the future. He stated that ISRO is particularly interested in individuals involved in experimental domains and aerospace research.

Pratap made it clear that while competence in technical fields can offer preferential opportunities with ISRO, his insights were based on personal experience rather than policy-making authority. The astronaut-designate also emphasized the commitment to science over fame, underscoring that being an astronaut is about achieving scientific milestones rather than personal glory.

