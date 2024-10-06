Unveiling the Past: From Ancient Sacrifices to Modern Innovations

In northern Peru, archaeologists have made a chilling discovery: the remains of nearly fifty children, believed to have been sacrificed 600 years ago, outside the town of Trujillo. Showing cuts on their sternum and ribs, these findings unveil the dark ritualistic past of ancient civilizations.

A groundbreaking study now shows that 610 bird species have gone extinct over the past 130,000 years, highlighted by the human-induced demise of the Dodo. In a solemn reflection of our ecological impact, this study comes at a time when avian extinction rates are soaring due to the environmental footprint of Homo sapiens.

On a different front, Boeing and Lockheed Martin's joint venture, United Launch Alliance, has successfully launched its Vulcan rocket on its second mission. This crucial step marks a pivotal development in space exploration, promising a future where rivaling the Falcon 9 rocket by SpaceX becomes a tangible reality.

(With inputs from agencies.)