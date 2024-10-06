Tragedy Strikes Meghalaya: Flashfloods Claim Lives in South Garo Hills

Flashfloods induced by relentless rain have claimed at least 10 lives in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district. Among the deceased were seven members of a single family, tragically buried by a landslide while inside their home in Hatiasia Songma village.

State officials reported that the heavy rainfall has also sparked landslides in the Gasuapara area, further complicating rescue and recovery operations. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma conducted a review meeting concerning the devastating impact across five districts within Garo Hills and extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

To assist those affected, Sangma has sanctioned immediate ex gratia payments for the next of kin, while the National and State Disaster Response Forces intensify search and rescue efforts. In response to infrastructure needs, he proposed the deployment of bailey bridge technology to expedite rebuilding processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)