MicroRNA Discovery Clinches Nobel for Ambros and Ruvkun

Americans Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun won the Nobel Prize in medicine for uncovering microRNA's role in gene regulation, a vital biological process. The duo, affiliated with esteemed academic institutions in Massachusetts, join a prestigious roster of laureates receiving recognition in this year's Nobel Prize series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:42 IST
Americans Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun have been awarded the Nobel Prize in medicine for their groundbreaking discovery of microRNA, which plays a crucial role in gene regulation. The Nobel Assembly praised this discovery as a significant finding that is essential for understanding organism development and function.

Ambros conducted his prize-winning research at Harvard University and is now a professor at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. Ruvkun carried out his research at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, where he is a professor of genetics. The announcement of their achievement was made by Thomas Perlmann, Secretary-General of the Nobel Committee.

Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman received last year's Nobel Prize for their work on mRNA vaccines crucial in combating COVID-19. This year's Nobel Prize carries a monetary reward of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million), continuing the tradition established by Alfred Nobel. The Nobel award ceremonies will take place on December 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

