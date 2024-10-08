Left Menu

New Cubs Boost Tiger Population at Panna Reserve

A tigress in Panna Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh, has given birth to four cubs, increasing the reserve's tiger population to 90. The birth comes as the reserve reopens for the tourist season. The closures during the monsoon help protect the wildlife and their habitats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panna | Updated: 08-10-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 09:44 IST
New Cubs Boost Tiger Population at Panna Reserve
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tigress at Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve has given birth to four cubs, raising the reserve's tiger count to 90, according to an official announcement.

Field director Anjana Suchita Tirkey confirmed that tigress P-141, who was pregnant in July, was spotted with her cubs just two days ago.

The reserve, closed from July 1 to September 30 for monsoon protection, reopens this season, allowing tourists to possibly glimpse the new family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024