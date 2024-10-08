New Cubs Boost Tiger Population at Panna Reserve
A tigress in Panna Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh, has given birth to four cubs, increasing the reserve's tiger population to 90. The birth comes as the reserve reopens for the tourist season. The closures during the monsoon help protect the wildlife and their habitats.
A tigress at Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve has given birth to four cubs, raising the reserve's tiger count to 90, according to an official announcement.
Field director Anjana Suchita Tirkey confirmed that tigress P-141, who was pregnant in July, was spotted with her cubs just two days ago.
The reserve, closed from July 1 to September 30 for monsoon protection, reopens this season, allowing tourists to possibly glimpse the new family.
