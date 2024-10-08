New Cubs Boost Tiger Population at Panna Reserve

A tigress at Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve has given birth to four cubs, raising the reserve's tiger count to 90, according to an official announcement.

Field director Anjana Suchita Tirkey confirmed that tigress P-141, who was pregnant in July, was spotted with her cubs just two days ago.

The reserve, closed from July 1 to September 30 for monsoon protection, reopens this season, allowing tourists to possibly glimpse the new family.

