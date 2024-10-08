Hurricane Milton's Mighty Surge
Hurricane Milton has escalated to a Category 4 storm. The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported its current position 585 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida, with maximum sustained winds reaching 155 mph.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 11:23 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 11:23 IST
The formidable Hurricane Milton has intensified to a Category 4 hurricane according to the latest advisory from the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
Its current location is 585 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida, showcasing its immense power with maximum sustained winds surging at 155 mph.
This escalation marks a significant shift in weather patterns, demanding heightened vigilance in the affected regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN Advisory Board Releases AI Governance Report with Mixed Messages
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake
Japan issues a tsunami advisory for remote islands south of Tokyo after a strong earthquake, reports AP.
Japan Issues Tsunami Advisory for Izu and Ogasawara Islands
Tsunami Advisory Issued After Strong Earthquake Hits Japan's Izu Islands