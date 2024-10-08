Left Menu

Hurricane Milton's Mighty Surge

Hurricane Milton has escalated to a Category 4 storm. The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported its current position 585 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida, with maximum sustained winds reaching 155 mph.

The formidable Hurricane Milton has intensified to a Category 4 hurricane according to the latest advisory from the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Its current location is 585 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida, showcasing its immense power with maximum sustained winds surging at 155 mph.

This escalation marks a significant shift in weather patterns, demanding heightened vigilance in the affected regions.

