Hurricane Milton Threatens Florida After Devastating Mexico
Hurricane Milton, downgraded to a Category 4 storm, endangers Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and Florida's west coast, prompting over a million evacuations. Major storm surges are forecasted, with powerful winds causing potential catastrophic damage as it approaches the Tampa Bay area.
Hurricane Milton, categorized as a Category 4 storm, threatens the Yucatan Peninsula and Florida's west coast, prompting over a million to evacuate. Florida's west coast residents, who are still recovering from Hurricane Helene, brace for potential devastation.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center predicts Milton will make landfall near Tampa Bay, a densely populated area home to over 3 million residents. With winds of 155 mph, the hurricane is expected to remain dangerous, possibly causing catastrophic power outages that could last days.
Milton's unusual path and rapid intensification are raising concerns, as storm surges of up to 15 feet are forecasted. Coastal counties have ordered evacuations, and officials warn of potential traffic problems as people race to escape the storm's path.
(With inputs from agencies.)
