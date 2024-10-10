Hurricane Milton Tears Through Florida, Leaves Destruction in its Wake

Hurricane Milton cut a destructive path through Florida, causing 10 fatalities, power outages for millions, and creating tornados that wreaked havoc in several areas.

Despite sidestepping the feared catastrophic storm surge, damage remains significant, with Governor Ron DeSantis acknowledging the severity even as the worst-case scenario was avoided.

Authorities issued evacuation orders that likely prevented further loss of life while cleanup efforts begin as residents assess the aftermath of the storm's devastation.

(With inputs from agencies.)