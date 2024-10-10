Hurricane Milton Tears Through Florida, Leaves Destruction in its Wake
Hurricane Milton hit Florida, causing tornados, killing 10 people, and leaving millions without power. Despite avoiding a catastrophic storm surge, significant damage was experienced, especially from tornados. Authorities issued evacuation orders, likely saving lives. Cleanup efforts are underway as residents assess the damage left by Milton.
Hurricane Milton cut a destructive path through Florida, causing 10 fatalities, power outages for millions, and creating tornados that wreaked havoc in several areas.
Despite sidestepping the feared catastrophic storm surge, damage remains significant, with Governor Ron DeSantis acknowledging the severity even as the worst-case scenario was avoided.
Authorities issued evacuation orders that likely prevented further loss of life while cleanup efforts begin as residents assess the aftermath of the storm's devastation.
