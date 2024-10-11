Left Menu

Devastation in the Eye of Hurricane Milton: Tornadoes Ravage Florida's St. Lucie County

Hurricane Milton brought unprecedented destruction to Florida's St. Lucie County, with tornadoes killing five and causing extensive damage. Residents like Crystal Coleman and Calvin Lee Hamilton describe the chaos and despair as search-and-rescue teams assess the aftermath. Community members unite to clean up and support each other.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 01:20 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 01:20 IST
Devastation in the Eye of Hurricane Milton: Tornadoes Ravage Florida's St. Lucie County
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As Hurricane Milton lashed across Florida, its devastating presence was felt far beyond its initial landfall. Tornadoes spawned by the hurricane tore through St. Lucie County, causing widespread destruction and claiming five lives. Residents describe the harrowing experience as search-and-rescue teams work tirelessly in the aftermath.

Crystal Coleman, who huddled in her bathroom with her daughter as the roof was ripped off her home, recounts the terrifying ordeal of watching her sanctuary turn into a scene of devastation. 'It was like being in a movie,' she said, still in shock from the event. Her experience mirrors that of many in the county, forced to confront the brute force of nature.

In the tight-knit community, neighbors like Calvin Lee Hamilton are already hard at work, racing to clean tangled debris and offer solace and support to one another. Despite the immediate need to address personal damages, the spirit of solidarity persists among residents determined to rebuild together in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024