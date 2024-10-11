Devastation in the Eye of Hurricane Milton: Tornadoes Ravage Florida's St. Lucie County

As Hurricane Milton lashed across Florida, its devastating presence was felt far beyond its initial landfall. Tornadoes spawned by the hurricane tore through St. Lucie County, causing widespread destruction and claiming five lives. Residents describe the harrowing experience as search-and-rescue teams work tirelessly in the aftermath.

Crystal Coleman, who huddled in her bathroom with her daughter as the roof was ripped off her home, recounts the terrifying ordeal of watching her sanctuary turn into a scene of devastation. 'It was like being in a movie,' she said, still in shock from the event. Her experience mirrors that of many in the county, forced to confront the brute force of nature.

In the tight-knit community, neighbors like Calvin Lee Hamilton are already hard at work, racing to clean tangled debris and offer solace and support to one another. Despite the immediate need to address personal damages, the spirit of solidarity persists among residents determined to rebuild together in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

